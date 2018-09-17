Irish Heart Foundation invites the people of Longford to lead their community into getting active

As temperatures drop and the evenings slowly get shorter, the Irish Heart Foundation would like to ensure the people of Longford will be staying active this autumn and keeping a healthy and happy heart. What better way than getting together with neighbours, colleagues, family and friends and leading them on a walk through your local scenery?

The Irish Heart Foundation will be hosting a Community Walking Leader Training Course on Saturday September 29 at St. Mary’s Community Campus, Granard Road, Aghafin, Edgeworthstown from 9am – 5pm in association with Longford Sports Partnership, for anyone interested in leading a walking group or promoting walking in their community or workplace. The course will cover everything you need to lead a community walking group: physical activity guidelines, structuring a walking session, creating walking programmes suitable for people of different fitness levels, advice on issues such as posture and technique, safety issues, risk assessment and practical walking sessions. No prior experience is necessary. The Community Walking Leader Training Level 1 course fee is €30 and includes lunch.

Following completion, participants will be awarded an Irish Heart Foundation Walking Leader Certificate. With beautiful scenery and a host of Slí Na Sláinte mapped walking routes to use; from Longford Town Park to Longford Canal, this is a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, plan walking programmes and lead the people in your community and workplace into getting active.

The walking leader training course is part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s efforts to fight heart disease and stroke through advocacy, research, prevention and care, along with working to affect positive change in the lifestyle of Irish people. Slí na Sláinte (“Path to Health”) is a unique Health Promotion initiative of the Irish Heart Foundation, supported by the HSE and Healthy Ireland and designed to encourage people to walk for health and leisure.

To register for this training course, please visit www.irishheart.ie or contact Nicola Murphy at nmurphy@irishheart.ie or 01 668 5001. Places are limited so don’t miss out!