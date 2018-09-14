Longford graduates commence ESB’s three-year Development Programme

Three Longford graduates,Eugene Kiernan,Michelle McManus and Sean McMullen are commencing a prestigious three-year programme in ESB this week. They form part of a cohort of 78 graduates from Irish third level institutions, spanning fields of engineering, IT, HR, marketing and finance.

ESB’s award-winning programme offers graduates the opportunity to experience work on major projects, robust learning and development and exposure to different aspects of the wider organisation.

Welcoming the graduates to a three-day induction course at Croke Park, Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB, said:

“As ESB leads the transition to a low-carbon future, we require innovative and fresh thinking to achieve our strategic ambitions. Our 78 new colleagues will play a key role in this transition and help build a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

“Our tailored Graduate Development Programme offers the greatest insight and exposure to the ever-changing energy landscape and we wish them every success as they embark on their exciting career path. ESB is also pleased to announce that graduate recruitment for 2019 is now open and we are now inviting applications from final year students for next year’s programme.”

To apply for ESB’s 2019 Graduate Development Programme click here. Applications are open until October 24, 2018.