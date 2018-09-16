Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Difficult to understand the flippancy practised in the illegal dumping of material

We went driving on Saturday morning last, leisurely towards Edgeworthstown and back another route.

We couldn’t help but notice the rubbish dumped along the road. We often drive that way, but at normal speeds of sixty or so.

But slow to thirty, and you’ll see numerous litter strewn spots. One worse than the other.

What sort of people take it upon themselves to dump rubbish of all kinds, along a public road?

We couldn’t understand the flippancy practised in the dumping of material, some of which had names clearly displayed.

Several class books in one case, recounting large sums of money, clearly written in the handwriting of the owner, since I found, and took away, a book bearing the name of the owner.

I also took photos of some pages of another class book, showing the writing clear, and the sums of money. The editor has this as it wouldn’t be for publishing.

The range of dumped material is breathtaking, somewhat like the stench coming from another location on the leisurely drive, where we took photos of what seemed like a pheasant carcass, feathers intact, suggesting it’s not too long ago that was dumped.

This same package contained a few wine bottles, an empty fruit tin, and other unmentionables.