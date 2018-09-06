Tesco Community Fund supports local projects across Longford

Tesco Ireland has announced the 453 local projects that will participate in the new cycle of the Tesco Community Fund commencing, September 3. For the next eight weeks, customers are being encouraged to use their blue tokens in Tesco’s 151 stores to vote for their preferred local cause enabling them to make a big difference in communities’ right across Ireland.



In Longford alone, the Tesco Community Fund has supported 78 local projects to date donating over €26,776.74. For the next eight weeks Tesco’s stores across Longford will be using their blue token to support a wide range of local projects:



. Shoppers in Tesco Longford will be able to support Glen Aftercare, Longford Youth Service and Mhean Scoil Mhuire



Christine Heffernan, corporate affairs director Tesco Ireland, commented: “At Tesco we are delighted to be able to support such amazing local initiatives through our Community Fund. The Tesco Community Fund is open to a wide variety of good causes or groups so if you think you know a local organisation that could benefit from some extra funding, please nominate them in store today. And don’t forget to vote for your preferred cause each time you shop using your blue token, because it really does make a difference.”

The Community Fund helps a wide variety of local projects, supporting communities throughout Ireland by helping causes to reach their potential. Since 2014, Tesco through the Community Fund has helped over 11,000 local causes and projects by donating over €3 million in total.

Tesco customers can simply fill out a nomination form in store and every 8 weeks, three local causes will be selected for the Tesco Community Fund. And at the end of each phase, blue token votes are counted and up to €1,000 is shared proportionally between the three local causes. Further information and criteria for entry is available on www.tesco.ie/communityfund.