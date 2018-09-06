Ardagh Girl Guides meetings resume next week

Ladybirds (5-7 year olds) and Brownies (7-10 year olds) are meeting in Ardagh Community Centre from 6:15pm on a Thursday night, starting back on Thursday, September 13.

There is an evening and meeting venue change for Girl Guides (10-14 year olds) who will now be meeting on a Monday evening from 6:30-8:00 in the old Ballycloghan National School. New members are always welcome and you don't have to have been a Brownie to join!



Also meeting on Monday nights is our new Senior Branch. Senior Branch is for all girls and young women aged from 14 years up to 30 years. There is a structured, flexible programme for Sr Branch which includes working towards your Gaisce awards, both the Silver and Gold if you achieve your Bronze in TY or if you don't - then do the Bronze too through Senior Branch.

There are also plenty of International opportunities and weekends away with other Sr Branch members from all over the country. New members are always welcome and you don't have to have been a Brownie or a Guide to join!

TY Students if you need to place to volunteer as part of your TY programme, why not come and give your time with either the Brownies or the Ladybird branches? You will be given specific responsibilities and can also avail of the opportunities open to Sr Branch members.



If you are over 18 years and feel you would like to get involved as a Leader or helper then come along to one of our meetings and have a look, see what we do. As a Leader you will receive a uniform and ongoing training, have plenty of opportunities to travel or not - the amount of time and commitment you give is up to you. Contact us to chat about it.



For further details on any of our branches; Ladybirds, Brownies, Guides, Sr Branch or Leaders contact Joanna on 086 237 2616.