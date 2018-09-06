Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on December 14

With Ireland having the highest rates of cystic fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease—over 1,300 people are living with cystic fibrosis here currently—Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) has launched their Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF which takes place on Friday, December 14. The aim is to raise awareness and funds to help provide support and services for people with cystic fibrosis nationally. These include support grants for people with cystic fibrosis for exercise, transplant assessment, fertility treatment and counselling, as well as research and new healthcare facilities.

Are you one of those people who dreads that time or year? You are asked to wear a ridiculous looking Christmas Jumper to work for no good reason. Well this Christmas, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland are providing everyone with a great reason to wear their Christmas Jumper to work with Christmas Jumper 4CF Day, which takes place on Friday,December 14. Talk to your employer now and all you need to do is;

* Ask you staff or colleagues to wear their Christmas Jumper to work on Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF, Friday, December 14 in return for a €5 donation to support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland

* Anyone not wearing a jumper gets a Bah Humbug badge in return for a €10 donation. It is all for a great cause!

* Ask your company to if they are willing to match funds raised on the day.

* Take lots of photos and share them on Social Media!

This novel campaign in Ireland is built around the growing craze of wearing Christmas Jumpers. Love them or hate them, they are here to stay! So are you in the ‘Seasonal Christmas Jumper Club’ or the ‘Bah Humbug Brigade’. Either way, you can support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland on Friday, December 14th – Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF!

Architect, TV celebrity and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland ambassador Dermot Bannon, is urging people not to worry about looking ‘red nosed’ and to get their Christmas Jumpers on for Friday, December 14: “I always look at the bright side of things so am definitely in the ‘Christmas Jumper Club. I love Christmas and was delighted to be asked to put on my Christmas Jumper in September, to kick start this campaign and add a “window” of opportunity for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. It is so simple and I am a firm believer that the simple ideas are often the best. You probably already have a day that you wear your Christmas Jumper to work, hopefully in December, unless you are a complete Christmas Jumper freak. Why not make Friday, December 14 Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF in your workplace and bring more light onto a great cause like Cystic Fibrosis Ireland”

RTÉ presenter and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland ambassador, Bláthnaid Treacy, is so ‘Ho Ho Ho happy’ to help ring in Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF: “I think we have all been touched by the hugely moving and courageous stories of people with cystic fibrosis for whom life, and the simple act of breathing, is a constant challenge. It’s hard to believe that we have the highest incidence of cystic fibrosis in the world, and some of the most severe types, but we do. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, which depends on the public almost entirely to fund its patient support services, needs our support. Through the simple act of wearing a Christmas Jumper on Friday 14th December and making a donation of €5, you can make a difference for people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland.

Pictured at the launch of the campaign in Beechvista Garden Centre Christmas Shop are Dermot Bannon (dermotbannonarchitects.ie) and Bláthnaid Treacy (TV and Radio presenter), both ambassadors for the campaign and Senan McCabe (Person with Cystic Fibrosis, aged 5).

To support Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF and help people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland, simply log onto www.cfireland.ie for more details. You can also contact Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on fundraising@cfireland.ie for all enquiries.