More Sligo/Dublin line rail services to call at Drumcondra from next week

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers on the Sligo/Dublin rail line that a new timetable will take effect from Sunday, September 9.



Customers using the line are advised to check times before travel, including at intermediate stations as there are a number of minor changes to departure times, including earlier departure times.



Full details of the new schedule are at www.irishrail.ie , the company’s website.



Highlights of the change include the fact that most weekday services will now serve Drumcondra Station, providing access to St Patrick’s Drumcondra and the Mater Hospital.



Details of changes include:

05.45hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly is advanced to 05.40hrs

07.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly is deferred to 07.05hrs and will serve Drumcondra

09.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly is deferred to 09.05hrs and will serve Drumcondra

11.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly is deferred to 11.05hrs and will serve Drumcondra

13.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly is deferred to 13.05hrs and will serve Drumcondra

15.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly is deferred to 15.05hrs and will serve Drumcondra

18.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly will serve Drumcondra

11.05hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo is advanced to 11.00hrs and will serve Drumcondra

13.05hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo is advanced to 13.00hrs and will serve Drumcondra

15.05hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo is advanced to 15.00hrs and will serve Drumcondra

17.05hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo is deferred to 17.10hrs

19.05hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo is deferred to 19.10hrs and will serve Drumcondra