Croke Park World Festival of Families a 'wow experience' for Longford's Callum Carroll

Longford native Callum Carroll, who lives at Leitrim Cross, performed with The Deaf Tones and Nathan Carter at Croke Park during the Festival of Families on Saturday evening.



Callum found the whole day to be a ‘wow experience’ and he was delighted to be part of the festivities.

The Choir was introduced on stage as the Deaf Tones, but it is the school choir from St Joseph’s School for Deaf Boys, Cabra, now known as The Holy Family School for the Deaf, where the choirmaster is teacher Shirley Higgins and Callum is a student.

Son of Richard and Ethna, Callum is 16 years old and goes to school in Dublin as he is profoundly deaf. He has completed primary school in Dublin and his Junior Cycle. He starts TY this year.



The Holy Family School for the Deaf promotes positive social interaction and communication skills.

Shirley Higgins started the choir four years ago, it has since performed at DCU’s Helix, Dublin Castle, Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre and Croke Park and BGT.

The choir utilise facial expressions, body movement and rhythm their concerts and their understanding of ISL is what makes these concerts so heart wrenching.

The choir plays a key role in developing the self-confidence of pupils. Furthermore, participation in the choir, with rehearsal time as well as performances, demands a strong degree of discipline and commitment from each participant. These life-skills are crucial to young people as they forge their future paths in education, careers and life.