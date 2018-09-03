Age Action urges community groups in Longford to organise events for Positive Ageing Week

Age Action is calling on community groups in Longford to organise events around the county for Positive Ageing Week 2018 which takes place from Monday, October 1, UN International Day of Older People, to Sunday, October 7.

This is the 16th year of Positive Ageing Week and the theme for 2018 is ‘The 100 Year Life’

Billy O’Keeffe, Programme Manager, Age Action said “A recent study shows that more than half the babies born in wealthier countries since 2000 may reach their 100th birthday. The benefits of living longer and getting older are immense and they affect all parts of our lives from our finances to our health and leisure. But because we are so focused on the negative aspects of ageing we forget to enjoy the good things. Positive Ageing Week is all about exploring all the positive aspects of getting older and celebrating with the older people in our communities”

Last year 550 events took place around the country during ‘Positive Ageing Week’ and they were organised by Active Retirement Groups, Nursing Homes, Community Resource Centres, Care Organisations, Libraries, Theatres, Galleries, Museums, Sports Partnerships, Clubs and societies. In addition local businesses support Positive Ageing Week by offering discounts to older people. Age Action are asking people to organise local events to celebrate ageing, they can be anything from a coffee morning to a quiz or a dance class (see list below for event suggestions). Events must be registered onwww.positiveageingweek.com from 1st Sept.

Bank of Ireland sponsors ‘Positive Ageing Week’ and Ita Gray, Head of Bank of Ireland, Longford, said, “We are delighted to sponsor ‘Positive Ageing Week’ as part of our ongoing partnership with Age Action. This is a great opportunity for our team nationwide to support this very positive initiative and to host events celebrating ageing in their individual communities. Three of our branches will be in business for 100 years this year – Charlestown, Co. Mayo, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford and Tinahealy, Co. Wicklow - so there will be extra special events in those towns to mark these momentous occasions”

Events must be registered by 5pm, Friday, September 21, 2018. For event ideas and information on how to register an event visit https://www.ageaction.ie/positive-ageing-week-register-event or email paw@ageaction.ie or call 01 475 6989.

Suggested events include:

1. Computers for the Terrified

2. Singing for Wellbeing

3. Rolling & Bowling Workshops

4. Memoir Writing Classes

5. Historical & Forest Walks

6. Dancercise & Chair Zumba

7. Scrabble, Chess, Bridge & Boggle Clubs

8. Afternoon Tea Dances

9. Ceol Agus Craic Evenings