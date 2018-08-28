Information and Open Evening to be held at Athlone IT

On Thursday, September 6 next from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Athlone Institute of Technology is holding an Information and Open Evening as it welcomes those from across the midlands who wish to return to education on a part-time basis, this year.

As one of the largest third-level part-time and evening programme providers in the country, Athlone IT through its Department of Lifelong Learning provides an extensive range of courses with flexible modes of delivery ensuring learning is available for all.

Last academic year (2017/2018) alone saw some 800 adults studying on one of the many flexible part-time programmes.

And, based on initial enquiries this year, the Department of Lifelong Learning is expecting even greater numbers as it has programmes on offer in mostly all academic disciplines and levels, up to and including level 9 Masters.

Part-time flexible programmes are available in Sport and Exercise Science, Sports Psychology, Nutrition, Business, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Accounting, Law, Creative Writing, Design, Digital Media and Computing, Social Sciences, Social Care, Psychology, Early Years Care, Languages, Culinary Arts, Science, Quality and Health and Safety, to list but a few.

Registration is already open with many already signed up and many more expected to come on the evening of September 6 to meet the lecturers and staff to discuss their options.

Classes commence formally on the week of September 17 with an Induction for all new students on Saturday, September 22.

“All programmes in Athlone IT are designed in collaboration with Industry and other stakeholders ensuring their relevance to both those in work at present, those considering career changes and those interested in entering the workplace,” Dr Michael Tobin, Head of Department added.

“Through such an approach we are ensuring the skills, competencies and knowledge acquired is immediately relevant to the individual.

“Indeed, we have also in recent times developed customised programmes for companies across the midlands, an approach that ensures our academics are current and familiar with best and latest industry practice.”

Meanwhile, the IT also has a number of free programmes on offer through the Springboard initiative in areas such as Biopharma, Med Technology, Operations Management, Quality and Lean Management, Restaurant Operations, Construction Management, Software Cloud Application Development and Data Analytics, again developed with industry and at all levels to Masters Level 9.

A number of those course are being delivered on an Outreach basis in Tullamore, Mullingar, Longford, Carrick-on-Shannon, and Ballinasloe.

Athlone IT Department of Lifelong Learning, Part-Time prospectus 2018/2019 is free and is available at www.ait.ie/faculties/department-of-lifelong-learning/ or by calling 09064 83050.