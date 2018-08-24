Garda update on Papal visit August 25 and 26 2018.

Update on Papal Visit – further details on www.garda.ie.

Gardaí urge all attending the Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, the 26/8/18 to enter and leave using the COLOUR coded route as outlined as on their tickets. All routes are clearly marked and colour coded, examples are available on the Garda website www.garda.ie

Bicycle Parks:

Three confirmed cycle hubs are:

DIT Grangegorman, Dublin 7 St Brigids (Boys) School, Blanchardstown Village, Dublin 15 Amphitheatre, Dublin City Council, Civic Offices, Wood Quay, Dublin 8

Traffic Restrictions in Phoenix Park on Monday 27th August 2018

Gardaí are advising all motorists and commuters travelling in the area of Phoenix Park on Monday 27th 2018 to be aware of traffic restrictions. Because there will be a greater amount of people around the city we would ask people to plan their journey and leave extra time to get to your destination.

Dublin city is open for business this weekend with additional public transport beyond the normal weekend services. Because there will be a greater amount of people around the city we would ask people to plan their journey and leave extra time to get to your destination.

A Controlled Access Area will be in effect in Phoenix Park, to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis, from 7.00pm Friday 24th August 2018 until 7.00am Tuesday 28th August 2018. There is no access permitted for vehicles/ pedestrians/ cyclists to the Phoenix Park during this time.

"I would advise all those travelling in the area on Monday to be aware of traffic restrictions in Phoenix Park. There may be increased traffic on other routes in this area as a result. Some schools will be open on Monday which will cause an increase in the volume of traffic on the roads. Please plan your journey accordingly and use public transport if possible,” said Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid, Dublin Metropolitan Region (Roads Policing) Division.

As traffic restrictions over the weekend have received a lot of media coverage we are advising that commuter traffic on Monday will be impacted with the closure of the Phoenix Park to traffic until 7am on Tuesday the 28th August 2018.

#PopeInIreland

#PápaInÉirinn

#FestivalOfFamilies