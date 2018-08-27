Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Road improvements are heartening

We missed acknowledging the council’s great work on the Edgeworthstown approach road, coming from Ballinalee.

It’s genuinely terrific.

Fairly recently we drove into Edgeworthstown and slowed to about fifteen miles an hour in anticipation of the bone shaking and car shaking two inch deep potholes, bumps, and unavoidable areas of terrible conditions, and were greatly surprised to find that the surface had been completely covered in new tarmac.

What a relief. We’d actually begun to travel up through Glenoghill and in the Longford road, to avoid that awful, depressing surface.

If only the council would treat motorists with such care everywhere in the county, it wouldn’t cost much, and without doubt would result in great praise from anyone using the roads.

Similarly at Kiernan’s cross, that area has been transformed completely by covering the worn out, long overdue and potholed road to be given new tarmac.

Now, it’s become a pleasure to drive in the knowledge that not every single journey is doing damage to people’s cars.

It’s a great development when it takes place.

Pity it didn’t happen before tyres were damaged, and cars were severely tested, if not reduced in value.

Nonetheless, it’s heartening to see something being done to upgrade the odd place in Longford.

Motorists deserve to have passable roads, not third world systems.

Full marks, and genuine encouragement to those in the county council who oversaw these new improvements.