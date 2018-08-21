68% of parents will make the school lunch from scratch

A survey of Irish parents, carried out by supermarket Aldi has revealed that the majority of parents prepare school lunch from scratch.

68% will take the time to make their child’s lunch from scratch with 25% choosing convenience items in supermarkets stating that lack of time as a major factor for this.

51% of parents with school-age children said the idea of making lunches for their little ones gives them nightmares!

75% of parents said that their children do request certain things to be included in the lunchbox, but they always try to make sure that there is a balance between something the child wants, along with food that is good for them.

93% will include a piece of fruit in their child’s lunchbox, and of these, 83% will include the fruit every day.

Sandwiches were the most popular food item on the lunch menu (67%), followed by crackers and cheese/ham (22%).

Water (80%) and fruit juices (13%) were the most popular drinks, followed by milk (7%).

"Back to school is one of the most stressful times of the year for parents" said Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland.

*Survey carried out via SurveyMonkey