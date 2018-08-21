“You’d lose your head if it wasn’t screwed on”, says every Irish Mammy! - 96% of parents report that children lose at least one school item during the school year

Back to School time is just around the corner and with just a few more weeks to go My Nametags (www.mynametags.ie) conducted a survey with Irish Mums and Dads to find out their thoughts ahead of this busy time of year.

The research*, commissioned by My Nametags, found that 96% of Irish parents report that their child / children lose a school item at some stage during the school year. The research also found that parents in Leinster reported that stationary was the most likely items lost (with over 50%). 30% of parents in Leinster surveyed claim that the average amount for the items lost each school year was over €91!

Interestingly, the research also found that the age of the child played a role on what items were most likely to be lost; younger children in the 6 – 10 age bracket were most likely to lose stationary (57%) while older children in the 13 – 17 age bracket were more likely to lose their calculator (36%).

My Nametags, founded in 2004, are here to help parents and forgetful children this school year! With their large range of design options for personalised labels, My Nametags will ensure that school clothing, lunchboxes, bottles, stationery and all their other school essentials are easily identifiable! The labels are also extremely durable, with a 10-year guarantee on their iron-on products, ensuring they will stay on wash after wash to last the full school year.

For further information or to design your very own set of labels today for Back to School, just visit https://www.mynametags.ie/