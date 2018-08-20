TG4 seek Longford Dancers for return of TV Show

An Ríl Deal is back and its looking for Longford dancers!

TG4 and Adare Productions are looking for the next big thing in the World of Irish Dancing.

Have you got what it takes to dance on the big stage?



Apply NOW!



All types of Irish dancers will take to the An Ríl Deal stage, from step dancing to brush dancing, from Sean-nós dancing to set dancers.



There are no age restrictions on the dancers as young and old and everything in between will be showing us their moves.

Keeping a close eye on all the talented hopefuls are our 3 judges, all experts in the field of Irish dance.



This is the ultimate free-for-all Irish dance competition and a celebration of all the Irish dancing traditions.



To be in with a chance Apply NOW on the TG4 Website –

https://tg4.ie/en/programmes/an-ril-deal/

For further details, email Fiona Ní Chéirín at Adare Productions - fionanic@adareproductions.ie



Filming will take place in RTÉ, Dublin on the 3/4/9/10/11 October.

Applicants must be available for ONE of these dates.