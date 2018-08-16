Longford public urged to nominate outstanding nursing home staff and residents for national awards

With the 7th September closing date for nominations fast approaching, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) is reminding the Co Longford public to nominate outstanding staff and residents in nursing homes for the NHI Care Awards 2018, in association with Homecare Medical Supplies. The reminder is extended to the wider public who want to recognise inspirational individuals within nursing homes in the local community. This includes visitors to nursing homes, and those working and living within them who observe on a daily basis the excellent contribution to nursing home care provided by people in nursing homes.

There are 3 private and voluntary nursing homes in Co Longford providing care to 216 residents, employing 230 people.

Now in their ninth year, the NHI Care Awards 2018 recognise and honour outstanding devotion of nursing home staff towards meeting the care needs of those entrusted in their care and enhancing their lives.

The categories reflect the diversity and many facets of nursing home life, honouring not only outstanding staff, but also resident contribution to nursing home life, integration with their local community, dementia and end-of-life care. Closing date for nominations is Friday 7th September. Visit www.nhicareawards.ie to view the award categories and all other relevant information about this year’s and previous editions of the awards ceremony.

RTÉ Presenter Marty Whelan will MC the 2018 Awards ceremony, which will take place in Dublin on Thursday 12th November. Nursing home representatives will join health and older person representatives for the annual celebration.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO stated: “Nominations have been received for the last number of weeks, which means the 2018 Care Awards is well underway. There has been a great response so far and I would urge members of the public not to miss the opportunity to nominate any outstanding individuals who are deserving of national recognition for their outstanding contribution towards nursing home life in Ireland. It is important we celebrate the excellent levels of care being provided in private and voluntary nursing homes nationwide. Local people are provided with outstanding care in ‘home from home’ settings which bring great comfort and happiness to those who require round-the-clock, specialist care. There are truly inspirational people living within nursing homes and these individuals can be honoured through our Resident Achievement Award. I remind members of the public to nominate any nursing home resident who stands out.”