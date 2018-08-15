Help this Longford dog to become the next Nose of Tralee

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan isn't the only one hoping to represent the county down in Tralee this weekend. Four year old English Setter Pepe is looking for your votes to become this year's 'Nose of Tralee'.

The Nose of Tralee is Pet Sitter Ireland's annual competition to find the cutest, funniest pet in Ireland to crown the Nose of Tralee. Now in its fifth year, the competition gives pet owners the chance to show their love for their pets nationwide.

This year, Andrea Fazekas Daradics is looking for support for her adorable English Setter, Pepe, who is one of 32 finalists. Longford have not yet won the competition, and Andrea is proud that her furry friend might be in with a chance of winning.

Follow the link to vote for Pepe so he can do our county proud!