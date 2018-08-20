Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Families deserve respect at times of sadness

Sadness comes in waves like the sea swelling up again and again, washing more debris and flotsam onto the shore for some families.

We’ve had a number of sad and touching occasions over the past week or so, around North Longford.

The 24 year old who died within two days of complaining; the passing of the lady who lived in Ballinalee; the death of Patsy McDowell; and the funeral of the young man who had an accident in Canada.

All sad, and most so heart rending that it would bring tears to the hardest being. To see someone snatched from life, young, is particularly heartbreaking and somehow resonates with all of us.

Yet again, we see examples of opportunistic journalism at work.

Before even the parents got to bury their young, it’s blasted all over the media.

No one event is singularly deserving of special mention, and it would be nice if people were more circumspect in their choice of words or actions at such a horrific time for families, or indeed if they’d think before even talking to the media.

All families deserve respect, and time to bury their dead before any outbreak of breathless coverage takes place.

It’s rather unseemly to witness national journals seeking to milk every last ounce of drama out of something which is, at the end of the day, simply a family tragedy, long before the funeral takes place.

It would be much more in order if it was left at that.