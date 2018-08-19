Down Memory Lane: Longford councillors seething at the prospect of 7,000 euro charges for new houses

Longford Co Council have gotten “the shitty end of the stick” according to one councillor who vented his frustration at a meeting called to finalise the controversial Co Development charges, which propose to hit would be new home builders with a bill in the region of seven thousand euro from March this year.

Fianna Gael's Sean Farrell told his fellow councillors that these charges were due to “an act of the Oireachtas” but that they were being passed down to local government as a poisoned chalice”.

It was a political decision by the PD/FF government and it has been handed down the line. To take a quote from Ray Burke, we have gotten “the shitty end of the stick on this one”, Cllr Sean Farrell told his fellow councillors. These charges are a poisoned chalice being handed down three or four months before the local elections”, Cllr Farrell continued.

“This is one of the greatest sleight of hands I've ever seen”, Cllr Peter Murphy told the Council. “It's up to us lads”, Cllr Murphy continued. “It is our names who will be on the ballot paper next June, not the ministers, not the officials. I'm not going to screw the people who put me here”.