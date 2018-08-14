Ireland’s top country stars headline Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival

The biggest stars of the Irish country music scene will headline this year's 'Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival' in September.

Lisa McHugh, Declan Nerney and Gerry Guthrie will perform on the opening weekend of the festival on August 31 to September 1 followed by Mike Denver, Derek Ryan and Cliona Hagan on September 7 and 8 in the Marquee.

Marcus White, Managing Director of the White Hotel Group. “The country music events are now in their third year at Lisdoonvarna and have been hugely successful. They have really revitalised the festival and brought a whole new audience to the events. It’s really put us back on the map in a big way.”

“There’s been a huge demand for these tickets this year and we are advising people not to leave it to the last minute as they will be gone. They are available at www.ticketmaster.ie

The Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival is one of Ireland’s oldest festivals, at over 160 years old and takes place over a five week period. It attracts over 80,000 people from all over the world who come for the music, the dancing and to meet third generation matchmaker Willie Daly.

“It’s a unique festival not only in Ireland but internationally, as people are still intrigued by the ancient tradition of matchmaking, in a world where online dating has become so popular.” Mr White added.

“We have German Television crews and TG4 coming to the festival this year and in the recently there have been articles in the international media, including German, Swedish and South African newspapers. There are not many festivals in Ireland as well known internationally as Lisdoonvarna.” he added.

This year’s festival is jam packed with entertainment, with music and dancing in all venues in every day in September from 11am in the morning to late. The traditional dance weekends are on the 14 th -16 th September, 21 nd -23 rd September and 28 th - 30 th September featuring some of Ireland’s leading show bands who will play at the Hydro and Imperial Hotels.

These include Teddy and Cathal Barry, Outa Diesel, Blue Ridge Country, the Moynihan Brothers, Michael Sexton, Pat Dowling and the Lisdoonvarna Showband. Ireland’s top soul singer Buck Taylor is also back to play the Hydro Hotel every Saturday in September.

The popular tea dances at the historic Spa Wells are back again this year between 12-2pm with Larry McEvoy and his band.

The Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival kicks off on the 31 st August and runs for five weeks until the 30 th September. For tickets for the country music events go to www.ticketmaster.ie and for general information go to www.matchmakerireland.com