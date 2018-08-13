Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Rolling Stones - the biggest rock & roll act of all time

The Rolling Stones reinforced their reputation as possibly the biggest rock & roll act of all time when the recent tour recorded earnings of $237.8 million.

The tour took in two periods:

From April to September 2017, and April to July 2018.

Taking in 28 dates in total, this represents an average of $8.5 million, per show, per night. In actual fact one of the biggest revenue returns was from London Stadium where two nights returned when the crowd over the two nights paid $20.5 million dollars to see their heroes.

By any stretch, this is truly incredible business after all these years, to seriously think that four men with a combined age of 293 years between them, can still shake up stadia across the globe, and do it with such ease and panache.

Not everyone likes The Rolling Stones, but then, as I always say, not everyone likes Frank Sinatra, Merle Haggard, Cher, Madonna or Andrea Bocelli. That’s the great thing about music.

It breaks barriers, and no ten people will like every act.

Few artists, however, can match the sheer enormity of the Rolling Stones drawing power.