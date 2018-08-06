Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Football is no match for hurling

Alan Walsh, the managing editor of this newspaper, wrote a tweet following the games at Croke Park last weekend, in succinct form.

“What a game! @Galway_GAA and @GaaClare hurling warriors a credit to @officialgaa and a privilege to be in @CrokePark to witness it.”

How true. I too, was one of the very lucky ones watching Galway / Clare, and Cork / Limerick over the weekend.

Hurling is showing Gaelic Football how pedestrian, fearful, and cautious to the point of dire entertainment, football has become.

Give it another year or two, and nobody will bother with football any more, except the All Ireland and semi finals.