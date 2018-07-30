Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Longford could learn a lot from Kerry businesses
Longford Leader columnist, Mattie Fox
We spent the last week or so in Kerry.
Was struck how the Kerry people are so single minded.
In Kerry they take tourism very seriously; they bully the county council and, yes, literally make the council spend money; on the streets you’ll see young people wearing high vis jackets picking up litter; the accommodation houses are presented with courtesy and pleasantness, and with an acute sense of keeping high standards of cleanliness, and hygiene; food is not overpriced as in many locations all around Ireland; the toilets at the end of the high street, are manned by a worker who looks after the place, and are free; everyone on the street in Killarney seems remarkably happy.
Any town, including Longford has lessons to learn about running business from Killarney or Kenmare people.
