Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Longford could learn a lot from Kerry businesses

Was struck how the Kerry people are so single minded.

In Kerry they take tourism very seriously; they bully the county council and, yes, literally make the council spend money; on the streets you’ll see young people wearing high vis jackets picking up litter; the accommodation houses are presented with courtesy and pleasantness, and with an acute sense of keeping high standards of cleanliness, and hygiene; food is not overpriced as in many locations all around Ireland; the toilets at the end of the high street, are manned by a worker who looks after the place, and are free; everyone on the street in Killarney seems remarkably happy.

Any town, including Longford has lessons to learn about running business from Killarney or Kenmare people.