Longford New Writing: Poetry by Paddy Egan

Arid clay, dry and parched

grass burned red, dead and scorched

Summer twenty eighteen we won't forget

records tell us the hottest yet

Extremes of weather has been our lot

sudden changes from cold to hot

just a few short months ago

the roads were closed with drifts of snow

The Spring was late, land so wet

no crops of corn or spuds were set

fodder scarce, no grass in fields

imported food to maintain milk yields

In May the weather wet and cold

In contrast to the rhyme of old

a wet and windy May

fills the haggard with corn and hay

With crops and grass just over ground

the weather makes a turn around

clean blue skies, sunshine all day

a scorching June on its way

A welcome change of that no doubt

good days ahead we hear them shout

but very soon we're on our knees

when the dial read thirty one degrees

We enjoy the sun, come what may

'twas boiling hot on Solstice Day

For such conditions there is a price

sizzling sunshine just not too nice

The news reports a red alert

water stocks, a worrying dearth

councils warn no more hoses

to wash the car or water roses

Turf and fodder dried and saved

fields are bare as if been shaved

never before such a drought

No sign of rain no root or sprout

Sun worshippers admit they feel the pain

They all agree we need the rain

No signs of change not a drop

It's overdue to grow the crop.

Global warming! The expert says

we have been warned to change our ways

We are to blame for air pollution

revert to nature it's the only solution