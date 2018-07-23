Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Great night anticipated at first ever Longford OsKars

Sean Connolly’s GAA club are currently in the throes of a major fundraising which is built around an event called the Longford OsKars.

It will be confined to Longford people, and those now living in the county. It will actually be an exclusively Longford event.

This is a unique project that will comprise actors from all parts of Longford County, and will be held in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturday, November 24 next.

Seems a long time away but isn’t.

It’s quite close, in fact, in terms of organising the workings, and having arranged all the actors - around 60 thus far - the club is now going into overdrive to make this all work.

Fundraising has already just started.

The breakfast in Ballinalee Thomas Ashe Hall on Sunday morning last, was an outstanding success.

Organised by well known chef Frank Reynolds Jnr, and as fundraisers go, it was a massive hit.

Further quiz nights will be held in Ballinalee this week, on Friday & Saturday, at which a great attendance is hoped.

We’ve been amazed by the gratitude of people from all around the county, who were happy to give of their time, and were agreeable to raise money.

It says a lot about the value in which the GAA are held, in rural Ireland.

All sorts of people have agreed to become “actors” and were quick to recognise that this will be a fun event, but with serious acting being portrayed on the night.

All films will be shot in advance, and the actors can then sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labours on the night.

Few of the actors have any professional experience, and that’s very important as that assures a readiness to experiment.

Featuring major films on the night, we anticipate about seven films in all, possible examples being The Field, Sister Act, Driving Miss Daisy, Shawshank Redemption, etc..

The event whilst intended to be a fun operation, will be a black tie affair, and will be presented with some style and panache.

We hope!

However the films will be chosen at a later stage after all the actors have been seen.

The event itself is a major undertaking involving a core committee of around 12 people, most of whom have appeared at every single weekly meeting since early February, to discuss, oversee and plan the entire project.

A professional company are filming and editing the event, with professional coaches, and camera people, and will ensure that it will be properly broadcast on the night, with large screens, excellent sound, and fully seated.

The event will be held in the Longford Arms - in a newly refurbished venue which has a capacity of 2,000 people. This ensures all people attending will be housed in the same room, and this makes for an atmosphere of togetherness.

We hope that nothing will be left to chance, and that this will be an event that leaves a good taste afterwards.

A great night is anticipated at this, the first ever Longford OsKars.