Cyclists to ride 470km across Ireland for youth mental health

On Friday September 28 the BoxyMo Giro D'Jigsaw will take to the road. Over three days, 50 cyclists will cover an epic 470km to raise money to support the mental health of Ireland’s young people.

“Every home in Ireland has been impacted on by mental health challenges at one time or another. I was looking for a challenge I could take on to help me make a difference and the BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw really fitted the bill,” said Nial O’Higgans, a participant in last year’s event.

“From the moment you register to the moment you set out on the road, Jigsaw support and encourage you through your fundraising, training and completing the three days in the saddle. The camaraderie amongst everyone taking part was brilliant, the different stories shared, the laughs and craic both on and off the bike. The friendships I made were the highlight of my Giro, and 12 months on we’re all still in touch and regularly meet at sportives around the country.”

The BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw is aiming to raise over €50,000 to support Jigsaw’s work improving the lives of young people experiencing mental health difficulties. Starting in Galway on Friday 28th September, it will travel through communities across Ireland where Jigsaw services are located - including Roscommon, Meath, Dublin and Offaly. Participants will experience the life of a cycle pro, with support provided throughout, and the chance to get their hands on a coveted BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw cycling jersey, only presented to those who have taken on the challenge.

“Last year’s BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw raised an incredible €54,000, but we want to smash that this year,” said Justin Mcdermott from Jigsaw. “You can sign-up to take part online now at jigsaw.ie/giro. We’re asking everyone across Ireland to show their support by sponsoring family members, friends, and colleagues who are taking part, and to come and cheer them along as the BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw pedals its way through communities across Ireland from Friday 28th September.”

Places are limited, and people can register to take part online now at jigsaw.ie/giro