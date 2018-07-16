Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Days that whet the appetite

Galway arrived in Thurles having been given a reprieve last week, when in truth, they almost deserved to lose.

This time there wasn’t the same appearance of nonchalance, or carelessness, or entitlement, all of which at different times, exemplified themselves and were there for all to see, on the day.

Galway could have spent a long time regretting their application last week, but for the fact that at end of day, they are a better team than Kilkenny, simple as that.

Great to see them win another Leinster title.

Next weekend we have a marvellous festival of football to look forward to. Four serious games in two days.

These are the days that whet the appetite.

I’m looking forward to witnessing one of the surprises of 2018.