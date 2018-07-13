Longford public called upon to honour inspirational nursing home staff & residents

Calling upon the people of Longford! Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) is issuing a rallying for people to recognise and celebrate inspirational staff and residents in nursing homes in our local communities. It is calling upon visitors to nursing homes, those working and living within them and the wider public to nominate for NHI Care Awards 2018, in association with Homecare Medical Supplies.

The are 3 private and voluntary nursing homes in Longford providing care to 216 residents and employing around 230 people.

Now in their ninth year, the NHI Care Awards 2018 recognise and honour outstanding devotion of nursing home staff towards meeting the care needs of those entrusted in their care and enhancing their lives.

The award categories, which can be viewed at www.nhicareawards.ie, reflect the diversity and many facets of nursing home life, honouring not only outstanding staff, but also significant resident contribution to nursing homes, integration with their local community, dementia and end-of-life care. Closing date for nominations is Friday 7th September.

RTÉ Presenter Marty Whelan will MC the 2018 Awards that will take place in Dublin on Thursday November 12. Nursing home representatives will join health and older person representatives for the annual celebration.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO stated: “There is outstanding care being provided by people in nursing homes and this is an opportunity for the wider public to nominate those they feel deserving of national recognition. I would encourage any member of the public who feels that there is a person who deserves recognition for their excellent contribution to nursing home care to nominate that person for an NHI Care Award. It is important we celebrate the very positive role private and voluntary nursing homes are fulfilling in providing care in ‘homes from home’ within our local communities. The excellent care provided in our nursing homes brings great comfort and happiness to people who require round-the-clock, specialist care. There are fantastic individuals living within nursing homes and our Resident Achievement Award seeks to honour these people. If you know of any resident in a nursing home who stands out, please nominate them.”

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO, is available for further interview. Contact Michael McGlynn, NHI Communications & Research Executive at 01 4699806 or 087 9082970.

About the NHI Care Awards:

The NHI Care Awards 2018 will take place Thursday November 12 at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin

The ten award categories are as follows:Director of Nursing / Person in Charge Award, sponsored by Homecare Medical Supplies

Registered Nurse of the Year Award, sponsored by First Choice Purchasing

Carer of the Year Award, sponsored by AIB

Social & Recreational Programme Award, sponsored by Median Healthcare Services

Excellence in Dining & Nutrition Award, sponsored by Fresenius Kabi

Ancillary Worker Award, sponsored by Ontex

Community Initiative Award, sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Excellence in Dementia Care Award, sponsored by BDO

Resident Achievement Award, sponsored by JLL

End of Life Care Award, sponsored by Irish Hospice Foundation

A six person independent judging panel will assess the 2018 entries and interview those shortlisted



About the 2018 Judging Panel:

Dr Amanda Phelan, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Midwifery & Health Systems UCD (Chairperson)

Ms Anne Marie Bennett, Senior Dietitian, Irish Nutrition & Dietetics Institute (INDI)

Ms Miriam Enright, Head of Operations, Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Ms Corona Joyce, Senior Policy Officer, Age Action Ireland

Ms Susan Kent, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health

Ms Kate Steele, National Development Manager, Residential Care Settings, Irish Hospice Foundation



About NHI:

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) is the representative organisation for the private and voluntary nursing homes sector. This sector, and the care our members provide, is a key part of the Irish health service. Private and voluntary nursing homes:

Provide care for over 23,000 residents

Account for 80% of all long-term care beds in the country, and,

Employ in the region of 30,000 staff