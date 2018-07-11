Caroline Foran reveals top tips for surviving summer and dealing with anxiety

Recent studies show that gut health and brain function go hand in hand;

Bio-Kult has launched its ‘Survive Summer’ campaign, designed to educate consumers on the relationship between gut health and anxiety and provide tips on how to combat symptoms of anxiety for long term effects;

“Take a multi-strain probiotic that supports the gut-brain axis” says Éva Hill-Hamilton, Registered Nutritional Therapist;

“My gut will always tell me if anxiety is on the horizon. Listening to my body and understanding how anxiety works, as well as taking breaks as I need them is key for me” says Caroline Foran.

Irish wellbeing author and co-founder of GAFFInteriors.ie Caroline Foran today launched the Bio-Kult ‘Survive Summer’ campaign at Courtlough Adventure Centre where attendees took to the high ropes and obstacle course to highlight the importance of facing your anxiety head on and to ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’.

Scope Healthcare is an Irish-owned healthcare supplier company that are dedicated to providing high quality, effective and innovative products to the Irish consumer. Bio-Kult is one of the products that Scope Healthcare supply. It’s a range of multi-strain probiotic supplements for the whole family.

Recent studies have shown that gut health and brain function go hand in hand, so looking after your gut should be a priority when dealing with anxiety. Probiotic supplements such as Bio-Kult can provide long term relief for symptoms of anxiety and also improve general wellbeing.

Caroline Foran said: “Anxiety is something I’ve really grappled with over the years, and among the many tools I employ to manage it, I really notice a massive difference when I look after myself from the inside out, particularly by prioritising my gut health. Working in the media and promoting my books has its challenges for someone who feels fear a lot, but I always listen to my body and take breaks to recuperate when I need them. Owning and understanding my anxiety is really important to me when dealing with anxiety.

“Some of my top tips for dealing with anxiety are to work with your anxiety rather than against it, take the time to figure out where it's coming from and address lifestyle factors and also equip your body with what it needs to handle stress as it comes your way”.

The campaign comes at a time when young adults are taking to the sky for their summer holidays. Surviving summer is just as much about preparing the practical elements of your trip as it is preparing your mind and body.

Scope Healthcare’s in-house nutritionist Eva Hill-Hamilton also shared her top tips for relieving symptoms of anxiety through your diet.

Eva’s top tips

Avoid sugar, stimulants and additives that aggravate anxiety and disturb sleep. Swap your coffee/tea for green tea. The antioxidant and L-theanine content in green tea can help to improve mood, while its low caffeine content helps the withdrawal symptoms. Eat in regular intervals and include protein and essential fats in every meal. The more balanced your blood sugar levels are, the more you can regulate stress hormone production. Take a multi-strain probiotic that supports the gut-brain axis. Certain strains have been identified to be able to reduce anxiety, such as Bifidobacterium longum, breve, infantis and Lactobacilli plantarum, helveticus and rhamnosus. All these strains are in the Bio-Kult Advanced multi-strain formula, designed by neurologist Dr Natasha Campbell McBride. Practice relaxation techniques such as controlled breathing, meditation and prayer to quiet a racing mind and reduce stress hormone levels. Exercise, especially in nature. Amongst its many documented physiological benefits, regular exercise elevates the mood and helps to combat anxiety disorder. Try herbal remedies to help you cope with stress and sleep problems and reduce anxiety. Lemon balm, passion flower, chamomile, holy basil, and Schisandra are but a few examples. Always check for contraindications if taking any prescription medications.

Comment

Speaking at the launch today, Sarah Ussher, Associate Product Manager at Scope Healthcare, said:

“Anxiety is something that all of us will go through at some point in our lives, so it’s important to know what to do in order to curb the symptoms and help you feel better in the long run.

“As Eva’s top tips show, looking after your gut, eating healthy and using products that reduce inflammation are the best ways to reduce symptoms of anxiety naturally.

“Bio-Kult offers a full range of multi-strain live bacteria supplements. There are four to choose from, including one for infants. It is recommended to take the supplement on an ongoing basis to ensure best results.”

Bio-Kult is a range of award-winning live bacteria supplements supplied to the Irish market by Scope Healthcare. Bio-Kult Advanced is a unique multi-strain probiotic that contains 14 live multi-strains, all of which work to promote good gut health. The full range of supplements include Bio-Kult Advanced, Bio-Kult Pro-Cyan, Bio-Kult Candea and Bio-Kult Infantis.

