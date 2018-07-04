Longford experiences temperatures above 25 degrees in nine of the last ten heatwave days

Longford experienced temperatures above 25 degrees Celcius in nine of the last ten heatwave days according to figures recorded at Mount Dillon and released by Met Éireann.

Today, Wednesday, July 4, is Day 11 of the Irish heatwave.

Met Éireann has shared the locations where it recorded days above 25 degrees Celcius in the past ten days with day ten being Tuesday, July 3.

The hottest recorded temperature, with a sizzling 32 degrees Celcius, was at Shannon Airport, with Mount Dillon, outside Lanesboro, coming in with the second highest recorded temperature of 30.5.

Oak Park Carlow is the only location where temperatures exceeded 25 degrees Celcius in each of the last ten heatwave days.

Have a look at the full list of hottest locations recorded by Met Eireann.