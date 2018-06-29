Ladies day at Roscommon Races

Racing continues to thrive at Roscommon and the popular venue hosts two evening fixtures on July 9 and 10.

The Listed Lenabane Stakes is Monday’s feature and Kalaxana, a recent winner of the Ulster Oaks will step up into stakes company for the first time, according to her trainer Michael Halford.

He said,’ she is an improving filly and won the Ulster Oaks well and her owner His Highness The Aga Khan loves to get black type, especially for his fillies and this home bred is well worth her place in the line-up at Roscommon.’

‘I think she’ll appreciate the step up to a mile and a half and she has come forward since her last win.’

The ever-popular Ladies Day on Monday the 9th July is once again generously sponsored by SuperValu, Co Roscommon.

First Prize is €1,200, while the other nine finalists will receive a €100 prize. Celebrity Judge on the evening will be Award Winning Irish Hat Designer Jennifer Wrynne,

Wrynne commented, "I'm absolutely thrilled to judge the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon on Monday, 9th July, especially as Roscommon is one of my local tracks and I go to their ladies day there every year. ‘

‘When I started in millinery, Sile Seoige and Pippa O'Connor wore my hats to judge Roscommon's Ladies Day and it really boosted my business. I love colour and attention to detail, so I'll be keeping an eye out for lots of vibrant shades, accessories and of course lots of wonderful hats."

Michael Finneran, Racecourse Manager, would like thank all the sponsors supporting the two-day fixture and they include the EBF, Property Partners Earley, Auctioneers, Roscommon Herald, Diageo and SuperValu, Co. Roscommon, Connolly Red Mills, J. P. McManus, Helen Mee, O'Farrelly and the Dolan Family.

The prize for the Best Turned Out Horse in each race on Monday is sponsored by Lynch Flooring, Golf Links Road, Roscommon. On Tuesday the prize for the Best Turned Out Horse in each race is sponsored by P. Kelly's The Last Stand, Roscommon.

On Monday, there is music in the main bar after the second last race from Henry and The Usual Suspects and on Tuesday, there is music in the main bar after the second last race with Billy Garvin.

Tuesday, the 10th July is an all national hunt card, made up of 5 hurdle races, and a bumper and it is anticipated the one of the hurdle races will be divided to make a 7-race card.

On Tuesday all paying customers will get the chance to enter a draw to name a race at one of our later meetings and the lucky winner will also present the trophy to the winning owner. Scruffy Duffy Entertainment will be on hand to entertain all the kids on the evening.

At our last fixture, Davy Russell was back in the winners enclosure, on his first ride after he took the best part of a month off, when he guided Pat Doyle’s Kaiser Black to a comfortable success in the thetote.com Connacht National.

The 7-year-old loved the good ground and won what was a very competitive contest and connections must be tempted to have a go at thetote.com Galway Plate, a race that Russell won last year on subsequent Grade 1 winner Balko Des Flos.

Admission for both days in adults €15 OAP/Students €10 Children Under 16 Free. Attractive group discounts available and the Ros Special: €35 to include admission, race card, two course meal and €10 betting voucher.

Enquiries: 087 2203288 or email: roscommonracecourse@eircom.net and follow us on Facebook and log into www.roscommonracecourse.ie for updates.