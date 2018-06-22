Skin warning issued as temperatures set to rocket to 29 degrees

With temperatures in Ireland set to reach as high as 29 degrees over the coming days, the Irish Cancer Society is urging the public to take measures to protect their skin and follow the SunSmart code.

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager with the Irish Cancer Society said, “With the onset of increasing temperatures, it is vital that people take pre-cautions to reduce their risk of sun damage."

“It is especially important to protect babies and children as much of the UV damage that leads to skin cancer takes place in the early years of life. Research has shown that getting sunburnt in childhood or adolescence can increase the risk of melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer. Tanned skin is damaged skin. The tan a child gets may fade but the damage remains," Kevin continued.

“By protecting children and young people’s skin when they are outdoors you can reduce their risk of developing skin cancer in years to come. But, using sunscreen alone is not enough so make sure to follow the full SunSmart code to ensure maximum protection.”

This is what the SunSmart Code advises you to do in extreme sun:

SEEK SHADE: when UV rays are at their strongest – generally between 11am and 3pm.

COVER UP: by wearing a shirt with a collar and long shorts. Also wear a hat that gives shade to your face, neck and ears.

WEAR WRAPAROUND SUNGLASSES: make sure they give UV protection.

SLOP ON SUNSCREEN: Use sunscreen SPF minimum 30 or higher and UVA protection 20 minutes before going outside and re-apply every two hours – more often if swimming or perspiring.

CHECK the UV index – www.cancer.ie/uvindex

Keep babies under six months out of the sun.

For more information on skin cancer or how to be SunSmart, visit www.cancer.ie/Sunsmart or contact the Cancer Nurseline on Freephone 1800 200 700.