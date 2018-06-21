Athlone Institute of Technology offering 350 free places on new Springboard+ courses

Athlone Institute of Technology is delighted to announce it will be running a brand-new suite of upskilling programmes for the academic year 2018-2019 as part of the new Springboard+ 2018 initiative recently announced by Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton and Minister of State for Training, Skills and Innovation John Halligan.

As part of the initiative, AIT is offering 350 places on a variety of full-time and part-time Springboard+ programmes to applicants who qualify under the government scheme. The upskilling and reskilling courses are free for the unemployed and for homemakers while the employed can avail of a 90% discount across our suite of programmes.

Commencing in September and October 2018 and January 2019, programmes which span NFQ Level 6 to NFQ Level 9 will be offered locally in AIT and in outreach locations including Longford, Ballinasloe, Carrick on Shannon, Tullamore and Mullingar.

Athlone Institute of Technology places a strong emphasis on the importance of lifelong learning and upskilling and as such has developed these Springboard+ programmes to meet the needs of employers across a multitude of industries.

Athlone Institute of Technology Springboard courses:

Diploma in Restaurant Operations Management

Special Purpose Award in Robotics and Automation

Special Purpose Award in Construction Management

Certificate in Operations, Quality and Lean Management

Certificate in Biopharma and Med-Technology

Higher Diploma in Science in Software (Cloud Application Development)

Higher Diploma in Science in Data Analytics

MSc in Data Analytics



Commenting on the launch of Springboard+ 2018 Minister Richard Bruton said: “Ireland’s economic bounce back has been achieved by many enterprises and workers who reinvented their business, but we have also seen nearly 50,000 people reinvent themselves by using Springboard to change career. This is still a very exciting pathway which we are now opening to those in employment and homemakers. There are now over 8,000 places on 245 courses across the country - a 25% increase on last year.”

Minister Halligan also commented: “The speed of development of new technologies will inevitably affect the future workplace and there will be no escaping these changes. What is new and innovative today will be outdated in no time. It will be vital for employees to continue to upskill and reskill to keep up to date with the latest technologies. Springboard+ provides excellent opportunities for the unemployed and those in employment to upskill or reskill to keep pace with the advances in technology.”

Since 2011, over €161m has been allocated to Springboard+ providing for over 47,000 places. The Springboard+ programme is managed by the Higher Education Authority, on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills. The 8,088 places on offer under Springboard+ 2018 represents an investment of €30.438m from the National Training Fund with co-funding from the European Union under the European Social Fund, as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.

Candidates who wish to participate in Springboard+ 2018 will find full details on the approved courses on the dedicated information and applications website www.springboardcourses .ie