Longford New Writing: Poetry by Bernadette Brudell

The Seed Catalogue

The seed catalogue arrives

Scanning the seed potato

Ayrshire Early

Kerr’s pink

Tommie Edwards favourite

Golden Wonders

Epicures

Cabbage

Savoy of course

Curly Kale

Brussels sprouts

Lettuce

A sight to behold in Spring

Peeping through green earth

And scallions

Butterhead and Curly Endive

Perfect with mayonnaise from the grocer van

Day old chicks from Tighes

Rhode Island Red

Hybrid, Leghorn

And the beautifully striped

Plymouth Rock

Barnevelder

Spellbinding

A hen strays

High on a ditch

In nettles and thicket

A nest of a dozen

Breakfasting in style

On brown and white eggs

Flower seeds bursting in small packets

Sweet Pea, Dahlia,

Bishops Cap, Lupin

Blue and Purple

To sow near wild rockets

Heavily scented in the evening

Preparing the ground

For a rich harvest

Drizzle

Drizzling grey wet atmosphere

Raindrops hovering

In the air

Not wanting to stay in the clouds

Run in riverlets

Or swirl in a rock pool

Still less a lake

Or Sea

Aimlessly saturating all

Between earth and sky

Droplets

Ripple down the window pane

Inviting heavy thoughts

Sombre contemplation

Denying the poetry

Of sun and sky

Clinging cloying

Inveigling feeling

Diffusion of beauty

Sublimininal sense

Reality submerged

Dappled colour

Sobering dimness

Edges blurred

Corners evaporating

Into fog

Impressionist

Like a Monet painting

Or Alice through the

Looking glass

Another way of seeing

Drizzle

Dewdrops

Joined together

A watery lacework

Ensnares the imagination

Showing the world

And life

In another light

Promise

Of a rainbow

Smoke Rings in Sepia

The old home

Heavy with atmosphere

Parchment yellow kitchen

Dark corners

Creaking stairs

An old black dresser

Heavy with Delph

Blue spattered elegant china

Summery tablecloth

Dark and patterned with roses

Bone china teacups

Summer heat

Hot stones

Alfred in a brown waistcoat

Languidly smoking his pipe

Gazing at the lakes

A tinkling piano

On the old radio

Afternoon solitude

Sepia pictures

Soliloquy

In the mind

Of the child

Over the wall

Catching the rays of the sun

Making fists of sunbeams