Longford New Writing: Poetry by Pauline Flood
The Longford Leader New Writing column provides the creative writers of Longford with an opportunity to share their work with a larger audience. If you have a piece of writing - poetry, prose, etc - you'd like to see published in the Longford Leader, email newsroom@longfordleader.ie with a submission of no more than 1,000 words.
Ode to the sisters of Oscar Wilde
Twelve years of age was Oscar when his sweet sister was taken,
Stolen from her kinfolk by a thieving bout of flu
Snatched from this earth leaving a family forsaken
Blood red cheeks drain and turn an ashy hue.
Playful ten year old Isola, entwined in daisy chains,
Innocence and gentleness flow through her youthful veins
But the grip of this disease, not known nor yet understood,
Her brain invaded quickly, each remedy No good.
Cut off all childish pleasures of merriment and play,
Lifeless body laid in soil, now imminent to decay
No mother’s presence, or father’s eternal love stood chance,
Could not restore new life into her pale countenance.
Sweet Seraphin of the new world now roams freely
With fairy like presence, yet angelic and pure
Peace and serenity in the rustic churchyard nearby,
Where sorrowing hearts, once waved their darling goodbye.
Some five years later, still sunken hearts in chest,
Disaster once more reared its ugly head with Zest
Flames of fire raged out, taking two more gentle souls
Sisters Emily and Mary Wilde were taken from the fold.
In death these sweet girls were not divided so,
Placed side by side beneath their tombstone of woe,
Inconsolable now is Oscar, bids farewell to Drumnatt church,
His two half-sisters forever lie beneath the Silver Birch.
Love children fathered out of wedlock by the Patriarch
Once lost in ashy remnants now evolve in time,
Last dance was had at their country house fine, when
raging fire spread, suffocating both girls in their prime.
Nothing left now but memories of Kin
Eerie and Haunting, silent voices within,
Ghostly family now wanders the corridoors of time
life stories immortal, forever written in Rhyme.
Dream catcher - catch me a dream
Dream catcher, dream catcher, catch me a dream
Hide me deep within a place of great solitude
Lay me down gently on soft cotton wool
Pamper me, cuddle me, enforce pleasant mood.
Slowly swaying in the soft gentle breeze
Your feathery extensions collecting dust
Hanging safely overhead the slumbering child
Lost in dreaming, yet deep in trust
Web-like feathers entangled in riddles
Smooth and sleek and satin to the touch
Ancient cultures entwined in golden threads
For Red Indian tribes, tradition a must.
Silhouettes flit by, can’t hardly breathe
At such wonder, awe and contentment
Motherly love is mimicked by dreaming!
and warmest of feelings, within are present.
Spider and fly alight on its splendour
Dreamcatcher pays no heed either way
Keeps swaying along to and fro ever tender
Sunlight emerges through a watery haze.
Handcrafted dreamcatcher, simplicity reigns
Joined up with buttons and man-made studs
The sleeping child beneath lies oblivious yet
Slumbers peacefully in some secret domain
Dreamcatcher, dreamcatcher, catch me a dream
Lure me into some deep ravine or abyss
External worries, hurt and pain remove
Love me, assure me and fill me with bliss.
I’m no sleeping child but love to dream
Of faraway places and bona-vista views
But reality holds me from doing the extreme
So dreamcatcher, Dreamcatcher, please catch me a dream!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on