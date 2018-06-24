Longford New Writing: Poetry by Pauline Flood

The Longford Leader New Writing column provides the creative writers of Longford with an opportunity to share their work with a larger audience. If you have a piece of writing - poetry, prose, etc - you'd like to see published in the Longford Leader, email newsroom@longfordleader.ie with a submission of no more than 1,000 words.

Ode to the sisters of Oscar Wilde

Twelve years of age was Oscar when his sweet sister was taken,

Stolen from her kinfolk by a thieving bout of flu

Snatched from this earth leaving a family forsaken

Blood red cheeks drain and turn an ashy hue.

Playful ten year old Isola, entwined in daisy chains,

Innocence and gentleness flow through her youthful veins

But the grip of this disease, not known nor yet understood,

Her brain invaded quickly, each remedy No good.

Cut off all childish pleasures of merriment and play,

Lifeless body laid in soil, now imminent to decay

No mother’s presence, or father’s eternal love stood chance,

Could not restore new life into her pale countenance.

Sweet Seraphin of the new world now roams freely

With fairy like presence, yet angelic and pure

Peace and serenity in the rustic churchyard nearby,

Where sorrowing hearts, once waved their darling goodbye.

Some five years later, still sunken hearts in chest,

Disaster once more reared its ugly head with Zest

Flames of fire raged out, taking two more gentle souls

Sisters Emily and Mary Wilde were taken from the fold.

In death these sweet girls were not divided so,

Placed side by side beneath their tombstone of woe,

Inconsolable now is Oscar, bids farewell to Drumnatt church,

His two half-sisters forever lie beneath the Silver Birch.

Love children fathered out of wedlock by the Patriarch

Once lost in ashy remnants now evolve in time,

Last dance was had at their country house fine, when

raging fire spread, suffocating both girls in their prime.

Nothing left now but memories of Kin

Eerie and Haunting, silent voices within,

Ghostly family now wanders the corridoors of time

life stories immortal, forever written in Rhyme.

Dream catcher - catch me a dream

Dream catcher, dream catcher, catch me a dream

Hide me deep within a place of great solitude

Lay me down gently on soft cotton wool

Pamper me, cuddle me, enforce pleasant mood.

Slowly swaying in the soft gentle breeze

Your feathery extensions collecting dust

Hanging safely overhead the slumbering child

Lost in dreaming, yet deep in trust

Web-like feathers entangled in riddles

Smooth and sleek and satin to the touch

Ancient cultures entwined in golden threads

For Red Indian tribes, tradition a must.

Silhouettes flit by, can’t hardly breathe

At such wonder, awe and contentment

Motherly love is mimicked by dreaming!

and warmest of feelings, within are present.

Spider and fly alight on its splendour

Dreamcatcher pays no heed either way

Keeps swaying along to and fro ever tender

Sunlight emerges through a watery haze.

Handcrafted dreamcatcher, simplicity reigns

Joined up with buttons and man-made studs

The sleeping child beneath lies oblivious yet

Slumbers peacefully in some secret domain

Dreamcatcher, dreamcatcher, catch me a dream

Lure me into some deep ravine or abyss

External worries, hurt and pain remove

Love me, assure me and fill me with bliss.

I’m no sleeping child but love to dream

Of faraway places and bona-vista views

But reality holds me from doing the extreme

So dreamcatcher, Dreamcatcher, please catch me a dream!