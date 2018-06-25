Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Longford have nothing to fear against Kildare

It says something about the advance of Longford in the rankings, along with the possible lowering of Kildare, that this is a game potentially there for the taking, for the home side.

Kildare however are a strong side, physically close to Dublin, but Longford survived that contest intact, and weren’t pushed around much in the encounter.

On that front, they’ve nothing to fear.

For Longford to win against Kildare in the championship would be an enormous advance in terms of team development. We’re at a stage now where it must be okay to say what we think about this Longford side.

They’re playing good solid football, and by winning against Kildare they’d put themselves alongside many of the potential contenders for further honours. It would not be feasible to look at winning an All Ireland, this year, but it certainly is not beyond the bounds of possibility to push closer to the reality of Leinster contention.

If the real Longford turn up, and there’s absolutely nothing to suggest they’ll do anything except give of their best, then we’d be very hopeful of winning.

There comes a time when a side must mature enough to bear the tag of favourites without any adverse affect on their performance.

That time has come.