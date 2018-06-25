Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Longford needs people like Seamus Butler

In last week’s Longford Leader, we read the comments of Seamus Butler, who correctly complained about the lack of CAB funding apportioned to this county.

Seamus correctly cited the existence of several businesses’ where the dogs on the street know what’s afoot, and the presence of CAB in the area should put a stop for once and for all to the outrage of centre’s in the town of Longford where more money is accounted than would represent several millionaires and plenty of surplus money being spent weekly, consistently.

Nobody who has a brain would accept that the sums being accounted from several centre’s in Longford town, would be remotely close to what’s actually in existence in the county and surrounding areas.

It’s farcical to think that such monies are washing through the county of Longford all the time. If that represented the real story in Longford, we wouldn’t be among the lowest house prices in the country. Nor would retail shops be closing all the time.

Sure, what are we doing with Center Parcs, for God’s sake we don’t need them at all, at all!

Full marks to a Seamus Butler, someone who doesn’t care about being politically correct, is prepared to put his head above the parapet, and tell it like it is.

Longford needs people like Seamus, who although belonging to Fianna Fáil, is independent of any system or allegiance, and who is rightly concerned with the future of Longford town.

We usually avoid reporting on local politicians at all in this column, but referencing Mr Butler is unavoidable, as this column also cares for Longford.

All of Longford should applaud his efforts, and row in behind him.