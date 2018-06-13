Final call for Longford GPBuddy.ie award nominations

GPBuddy.ie, Ireland’s most widely used online resource for GPs, is calling on GPs throughout the country to nominate themselves and their colleagues for the third annual GPBuddy.ie National GP Awards in association with diagnostic imaging provider, Affidea. The closing date for nominations is Friday June 29.

The GPBuddy.ie National GP Awards recognise excellence in General Practice and Primary Care in Ireland. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony hosted by television celebrity, Dr Pixie McKenna in The Shelbourne Hotel on Friday September 21 2018.

Healthcare Professionals, General Practitioners and healthcare institutions from all over the country are now invited to send in their nominations across 11 categories. Categories include GP of the Year, Rural Practice of the Year and the Patients’ Choice Award in which the general public can nominate their own GP.

Speaking on this year’s Awards, Dr Pixie McKenna said: “I am honoured to have been asked by GPBuddy to be involved in these awards for the last three years. I never cease to be overwhelmed by the quality of the nominations for the Awards and the high standards of professionalism across healthcare in Ireland today. As a GP who lives and works in the UK, I look forward to the GPBuddy National GP Awards every year as a great way to catch up with some old friends and dear colleagues. It’s always a great night in Dublin and I’m genuinely really looking forward to it so get nominating!”

Dr Darach Ó Ciardha of GPBuddy.ie concluded: “These Awards are a staple on the annual calendar for GPs and healthcare workers around the country – from the smallest practice in rural Ireland to large multi-doctor primary care centres in the capital. We are very proud and humbled to be in a position to host these Awards and celebrate the achievements of our healthcare workers who are doing amazing work very often in difficult and challenging situations. The excitement around this year’s Awards is huge and we are looking forward to it being our biggest Awards ceremony yet.”

Healthcare professionals and organisations from all over Ireland can nominate now across 12 categories while patients can vote for a GP of their choice in the Patients’ Choice Award. Category. The Categories for the GPBuddy National GP Awards 2018 are:

GP of the Year

Establishing GP of the Year

GP Trainee of the Year

GP Trainer of the Year

Rural Practice of the Year

Patients’ Choice Award

Practice Nurse of the Year

Practice Admin of the Year

Best GP/ Hospital Collaboration

GP Research of the Year

Innovation in Practice Award



The closing date for entries to the GPBuddy National GP Awards is Friday, June 29.

To enter or nominate an individual or organisation, please visit www.gpbuddyawards.ie. Entry forms will also be available at participating GP practices.