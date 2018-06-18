Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: No surprises as Dublin see off Longford

Longford met Dublin around the same time as the wedding.

We kept in touch with it, sneaking peeks at iPads and iPhones.

The wedding reception was underway, so we tried to be as discreet as possible. However it didn’t take long until the outcome became pretty clear. When Longford suffered the loss of James McGivney the game was up, so to speak.

Nonetheless, given that Dublin have concentrated most recent training sessions into goal scoring strategies, Longford did quite well.

To restrict Dublin to two goals in Croke Park, will I know, be a source of acute disappointment to the All Ireland champions.

For Longford to have improved so much that the Dublin team couldn’t penetrate the defence more than twice, is a great achievement.

Paddy Collum saved three certain goals, more than compensating for his trademark short kickout - which against Dublin was treacherous.

One thing I’d say however, is that while James McGivney deserved the red card, it was very strange that Jonny Cooper stayed on the pitch after clearly punching Dessie Reynolds in the jaw.

It is indeed, a funny old world.