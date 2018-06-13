Street artist Maser calls on Longford youth groups to get creative

Internationally-acclaimed street artist Maser joined the 2018 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund today, teaming up with young people from Clay Youth Project in Crumlin, Dublin to demonstrate the importance and impact of youth initiatives. Over a series of workshops, Maser and the young people will create a bespoke artwork together embodying the theme of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, which is to inspire and support young people, empowering them to become confident leaders of the future. Maser is calling on all youth-oriented non-profit and community groups to think outside the box, get creative with project ideas and apply for funding at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou before the application deadline of Friday July 13.

Watch Maser meeting with the young people of Clay Youth Project here.

Well-known for his distinctive and striking designs, Maser embodies the theme of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, not only through his bright and positive messaging on streets throughout Ireland, but also as a talented individual who has worked hard to achieve his goals. Taking a non-traditional approach, Maser has carved his own path and is an example to youths across Ireland that there is more than one route to success.

Maser is delighted to get behind the initiative, commenting: “I'm very grateful to be involved and support the Coca-Cola Thank you Fund. It's a great initiative for the young people of Ireland. I will be working with a youth group from Crumlin in Dublin, to collaborate on creating a mural based on their concepts and ideas. The role of mentoring these kids and sharing my experience is a rewarding one for me, with the hope to teach and educate. I know in return I'll also take a lot from this new experience. Creativity, innovation and fresh ideas is something to be encouraged in young people in Ireland – there are ambitious people here who want to make things happen and they need support. I’m asking all those people out there with great ideas to get online and apply for funding – there’s a load of money to give away so if you have a project you’re passionate about please submit your ideas.”

The €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund seeks to fund projects that inspire and support young people across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Applications are encouraged for new projects and activities which fall under one or more of the following categories:

Bridging the divide between education and the workplace

Fostering diversity and inclusion in youth communities

Empowering young people to become leaders of the future

Youths taking an innovative approach to sustainability in local communities

€100,000 in total is up for grabs, and grants will be awarded ranging from €5,000 to €30,000. To submit a project idea, all non-profit organisations have to do is get online at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou, fill out the application form and submit a short video (maximum 60 seconds) explaining what their project is and why it deserves funding. No high-tech clips are required – videos can be filmed on phones. It’s easy!

Commenting on Maser’s involvement, Petre Sandru, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland, said: “The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is open for applications for another year and with €100K available to non-profit organisations we’re looking for new and exciting ideas that need funding to make them happen. This year we decided to work on our own youth-led initiative to really demonstrate the theme of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund. Today we’re really excited to be unveiling a collaboration between Maser and Clay Youth Project. I’d like to thank Maser, a true example of creativity, ambition and dedication, for joining us as our ambassador, and Clay Youth Project for working with us on this initiative. I can’t wait to see the results and wish them all the best of luck as they get to work and start creating together.”

So get creative, apply today and let the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund help make those ideas a reality!

