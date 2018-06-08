Calling people in Longford to make children's wishes come true

Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to abseil down one of Dublin’s tallest buildings – and all for a wonderful cause! On Friday September 7 2018, Make-A-Wish Ireland will host a unique challenge event – Rope for Hope – that calls on participants to fundraise in exchange for the thrilling, teeth-clenching and exhilarating experience of abseiling 115 feet down the side of the State Street building, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin.

Now in its third year, the Rope for Hope exclusive abseiling event is hugely popular, raising more than €100,000 last year alone. The generosity of thrill-seeking supporters played a huge part in helping Make-A-Wish grant 221 unique and memorable wishes last year to children across Ireland who are living with life-threatening medical conditions.

Adrenaline junkies will abseil as part of an amazing group of people including parents whose children’s wishes have been granted by Make-A-Wish, the charity’s corporate supporters and volunteers – everyone is welcome. One can take part in a variety of ways: as an individual, as part of a team of friends or colleagues, or instead, why not nominate your boss?! The only requirement is to fundraise €1,000 which will help to bring joy to seriously ill children.

Make-A-Wish CEO Susan O’Dwyer is looking forward to the event: “Rope for Hope is such an exhilarating challenge, it’s the equivalent to abseiling down eight double decker buses standing on top of each other and I’m delighted to announce that this very special, fun event is returning again this September. The bravery and commitment of participants to their fundraising goals will help us continue to grant wishes to children living with life-threatening illnesses. We have seen first-hand the almost magical power of granting much-hoped for wishes. It has a hugely positive impact on a child and their family, giving strength, hope and joy – allowing children to experience the magic of childhood and take a break from the drudgery of medical treatment. We’re inviting individuals, corporate teams and anyone looking for a unique challenge to take part in this exciting event and help us to make these wonderful children feel extra-special by granting their one true wish.”

Susan went on to say: “We are also delighted to be working with State Street again, as their support over the last number of years has been pivotal to the success of Rope for Hope.”

Participants must fundraise a minimum of €1,000 to take part. There is a €100 registration fee, which contributes to the overall €1,000 raised. Anyone who raises over €1,200 will be entered into a draw to win one roundtrip flight for two from Dublin to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination, courtesy of WestJet.

Before stepping over the edge, professional abseil instructors will provide a comprehensive safety briefing and all the specialist equipment required for the challenge.

Registration is now open. To sign up, visit www.makeawish.ie