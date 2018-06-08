Tesco communi-tea party returns to Longford Saturday June 16

Tesco Ireland Communi-Tea parties will take place again this month in Co. Longford on Saturday June 16 from 12pm-4pm. The popular community event returns as donations to over 80 local causes in the county reach over €24,000 to date. Across Ireland, Tesco has supported 11,000 community projects donating over €3 million through the Tesco Community Fund.

Tea is a mainstay of Irish community and family life, with a hot drop never far away in good times and bad, and this love affair remains strong. On average, Irish people drink 4 cups of tea per day, with almost nine in ten (89%) households buying tea on a regular basis - 13 times on average across the year when doing their grocery shopping. We’re most likely to buy tea on Friday and Saturday to enjoy a cuppa over the weekend.

We remain a traditional bunch though. While fruit, green and herbal teas are growing in popularity, they still only account for one fifth (20%) of tea sales. Globally, Turkey is the only country to beat Ireland in the amount of tea consumed in the home.

Since 2014, Tesco customers across its 151 stores nationwide have been able to donate to their favourite local cause or community project using their blue tokens after check-out. By allowing locals to nominate the special causes close to their heart in the community, the donations make a huge difference for those who really need it.

The Communi-Tea parties are a great opportunity for all those that have benefited from the Community Fund; including schools, sports clubs, animal shelters, local charities and many more, to call into their local store and enjoy a cup of tea with friends and neighbours. Customers and those who would like to find out more about the Tesco Community Fund and how they can get involved are also encouraged to call into the store in Longford and learn more from local community groups, charities and Tesco staff.