Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: ‘If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it.’

When Moira Mahon started out as PE teacher in Granard Cnoc Mhuire convent, back in 1981, the world was a different place. Much progress has been made since then, and also, regrettably, much has regressed.

However, in Granard thankfully much of the former qualities are still to the fore.

A great sense of togetherness pervades the establishment, maybe that has a lot to do with the example practised and shown by Moira, who is a common sense, down to earth person.

Moira became principal in 2008. Since then she has had one dream that became an utter obsession as time passed. The dream was to build a football pitch at the school. Last Sunday, Moira looked on proudly as her dream was shown to be realistic; it became a full blown live reality.

It took a lot of hard work, but looking at it now it is an astonishing development, by any standards. A carpet of grass that would be the envy of any GAA grounds.

Moira can put her feet up now; it’s done at last. Her replacement as Principal is Pauline McBrien, another energetic manager, and someone who is going to carry the flag proudly forward into the future.

She gave a wonderful speech at the opening ceremony, speaking with passion, certainty, and with such eloquence that anyone would be impressed.

One of the great lines she quoted was: “If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place”.

What a fitting statement from the one who finally completed the project begun by Moira.

The game between Cavan and Longford was a terrific encounter, which Longford won by six points. You could say that Dessie Reynolds was the difference between the two teams. That’s no exaggeration. Anyone studying the game carefully, would agree.

Reynolds blazed through the defence, twice, to score two unstoppable goals, in the second half, which destroyed Cavan.

Rounding off a wonderful day, well presented, well run, plenty of music, lots of football, food, and a great carnival atmosphere all around.