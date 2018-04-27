Longford going loopy for Lotto as jackpot soars to a mega €6.5 million!

The weather may be cool and damp but temperatures are rising all over Ireland as Saturday’s Lotto jackpot hits an incredible €6.5 million, one of the highest rolls of the year.

And a winner of this mega prize will be the 1,741st player to land a Lotto jackpot since the game started over 30 years ago, the National Lottery revealed today.

A spokesperson said: “The Lotto jackpot has been rolling since March 24th and is now at an estimated €6.5 million. Over the last 30 years we have had 1,740 Lotto jackpot winners scooping dream prizes totalling over €2.5 billion. We would love to have another winner this weekend.”

The County with the most jackpot wins to date is Dublin with 572, followed by Cork (173), Galway (92), Donegal (90) and Kildare at 69. The highest Jackpot win was a mega €18,963,441 won in June 2008 by a syndicate in Carlow.

The spokesperson added: “We are advising players to buy their tickets early in store, at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

Nearly 30 cent in every euro from National Lottery sales goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, health, youth, arts, culture, heritage and the Irish language. In total more than €5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago. Last year National Lottery sales raised approximately €226 million for the Good Causes Fund, an increase on the €213 million raised in 2016.