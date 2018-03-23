Here comes summer! Don't forget to put your clock forward this weekend

"Summer time” will commence at 1am Greenwich Mean Time this Sunday, March 25, 2018, which means your clocks and watches should be put forward one hour at that time.

Summer time will end at 1am Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, October 28 2018.

Despite the official arrival of summer time this Sunday, Met Éireann is reporting that we could be set for more snow this Easter.

