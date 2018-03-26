Longford's Mattie Fox: Longford need to be very wary of Fermanagh challenge

It is not often we in Longford have a team who are winning matches continually, and they pulled off a coup on Sunday last, by beating Westmeath. By three points.

If Longford had been more controlled about their shooting, they’d have had at least five more points on the board.

Westmeath had it planned to win against Longford and that would have had them well poised for promotion. Instead Longford prevailed, without Sean McCormack, or Mickey Quinn. Quite a day it was for the home side.

They had to battle for all they were worth, but worth the effort when you come away with the very valuable points.

Conversely, Armagh fell to one point only to Fermanagh; maybe justice was done as Longford were treated badly by the referee the day of the Armagh match.

Well now, that levels things up a bit, though there are still games to come. Fermanagh next Sunday in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be another testing occasion, particularly when Fermanagh are coming to Longford with a point gained from their joust with Armagh. That will give their sense of selves a big lift.

Once again, Longford need to be very, very wary, and need to work hard on maintaining their focus.

Endeavour to be careful about putting the ball over the bar.

The game on Sunday last was a tough affair on a terribly cold day, with a biting wind whipping around us on the hill. We were surely missing the comfort of a stand although it’s encouraging to see the work has begun, and hopefully should be finished in time for the scheduled Meath game.

Playing at home is always a bonus and Longford have recovered their good record there, this year.

All of which makes one wonder why on earth we ever hired an outside manager when we have one of the best in our own Denis Connerton, who does Trojan work for many more hours per week than anyone knows.

He’s backed up by a shrewd management team, and it’s time for all of us to place credit where it’s due.

To win when short two major players, is a huge achievement.

Seldom, in Longford have we a manager & selectors who have all players on side with them.

There were some magnificent performances on Sunday, one man standing tall above everyone else was Darren Gallagher who had the proverbial stormer. Time and again, he plucked seemingly impossible catches from the sky.