Longford Hospice and St Christopher’s Services annual fundraising Lenten Lunch

The Longford Arms Hotel is the place to be on Thursday, March 22 when St Christopher's and Longford Hospice will host their annual fundraising Lenten Lunch.



The event is an important day for both local organisations to raise much needed funds for their services.

Lunch is served from 12.30 until 2.30pm and costs just €8 with all of the proceeds going directly to the both local charities.



There’s not only lunch to look forward to – books and DVDs are for sale and we will also have a wonderful selection of plants and flowers available to buy on the day.



There will be a monster raffle with some great prizes to be won all donated by local businesses.

Come along and enjoy a delicious lunch for only €8 and support two great local causes!



Tickets available in advance from committee members or on the day at the Longford Arms.

