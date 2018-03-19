Down Memory Lane in Longford: Finnan objects to Bat's propaganda!

At this week's local authority meeting, when the Council's Finance Officer, Tommy McDonald, gave details to Councillors of the very healthy state of the County Council's finances at the end of 1994, Cllr Barney Steele immediately got to his feet to praise the role played in this remarkable turnabout by his party colleague and former chairman, Brian Lynch.

“The people of Longford owe a big debt to Bat Lynch because he single-handedly turned the finances of this Council around”, declared Cllr Steele. “I think he was one of the greatest chairmen that this Council has ever had".

“I have never heard such propaganda, that one man saved this Council”, said an astonished Cllr Seamus Finnan, “with all due respect to Cllr Lynch it was the Department of Finance who saved us and we only got what we were entitled to at the end of the day”. “We have too much of this propaganda going on at both local and national level and it is high time we woke up”, said Cllr Finnan.

Chairman Mickey Doherty said “Cllr Finnan, you are the most disruptive and noisy member of this Council”. Bat Lynch pointing his finger at the Fine Gael benches said “you'se are in power now and let you'se deliver what we delivered”.