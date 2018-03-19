Longford's Mattie Fox: Longford lucky to share spoils

I travelled to Sligo on Sunday. Once again I was struck by the setting of the park. Sitting in the stand it was very beautiful to look across at the hill rising up beyond the town.

A white horse was standing motionless near a clump of bushes, almost like a spectator waiting for the game.

The game was played in the first half with both teams cautious, Longford especially so, with numerous occasions when only Rian Brady was up front. Still Sligo seemed spooked by the way Longford had set up, and they were being completely outplayed until maybe twenty minutes into the game when they woke up and began playing more sweeping, attacking football.

Suffice to say that Longford’s seemingly unassailable lead of four points at the beginning began to turn around after several sloppy things by Longford players. Sheer loss of focus.

Sligo couldn’t do any wrong thereafter and went in ahead on the scoreboard.

The second half Longford began to attack with more abandon which resulted in some good scores, not least a powerful first goal.

Still, it was lucky that Longford got one point from the game.

It would have been terrible, and incredible to lose.