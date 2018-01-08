Longford volunteers sought for upcoming Lollipop Day

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) is looking for volunteers in Longford for a two day fundraiser in a bid to raise vital monies for oesophageal cancer.

The national voluntary organisation is holding its 17th annual Lollipop Day on February 24 and 25 next and is hoping Longfordians come out in large numbers to support the event.

"We never have enough volunteers so if anyone or any group is interested in helping out, please contact us on www.lollipopday.ie,” said CEO of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, Noelle Ryan.